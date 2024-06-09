How smart meters are powering change for companies, consumers in country

A smart meter links an electricity supplier and user by providing information such as demand and voltage

Power distribution in India is infamous for inefficiency and losses. Despite several financial schemes, state-owned power distribution companies (discoms) are beleaguered. In recent years, a new approach to make discoms efficient has been tried – a part of it being driven by a 2 kg square box called smart meter.

Launched in 2021, the Rs 3 trillion Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) aims to improve discoms’ operations and finances. A major part of RDSS’ first phase was installing smart meters – a task for which the central government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore. The overall target is to install 250 million