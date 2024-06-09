Business Standard
How smart meters are powering change for companies, consumers in country

Devices help electricity firms in preventing leakages and improving revenue by providing real-time data

smart meters electricity
Premium

A smart meter links an electricity supplier and user by providing information such as demand and voltage

Shreya Jai
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
Power distribution in India is infamous for inefficiency and losses. Despite several financial schemes, state-owned power distribution companies (discoms) are beleaguered. In recent years, a new approach to make discoms efficient has been tried – a part of it being driven by a 2 kg square box called smart meter.

Launched in 2021, the Rs 3 trillion Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) aims to improve discoms’ operations and finances. A major part of RDSS’ first phase was installing smart meters – a task for which the central government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore. The overall target is to install 250 million
First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

