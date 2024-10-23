Humans.ai eyes 'positive' Indian market with its AI Counselor tech

Last year in August, Sabin Dima, chief executive officer of international deep tech company Humans.ai and the firm’s Chief Technology Officer Vali Malinoui had a private meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they showcased ION, the world’s first AI Counselor.

Developed by Humans.ai in collaboration with AI researchers and computer science professors from Romania, ION represents an effort to leverage AI technologies to facilitate communication and decision-making processes within the government.

“We spent almost one hour with him (Modi) and presented an Indian version of the AI Counselor,” said Dima. “We received amazing feedback and that motivated us to