close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

Amidst global economic uncertainty, tech giant IBM isn't seeing any sign of a slowdown in India, said Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Sandip Patel, IMB India MD
Premium

Sandip Patel, MD, IMB India

9 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Amidst global economic uncertainty, tech giant IBM isn’t seeing any sign of a slowdown in India, said Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Patel said the firm is expanding its footprint in India by setting up facilities such as software labs and delivery centres in tier-2 and tier-3 locations to tap into the talent pool and build products and services. Patel also talks about the role IBM aims to play in India's goal of achieving a $1 trillion digital economy in a few years. He also talks about the impact that AI would have on the future of work and businesses
Or

Also Read

We never stopped hiring in India, says IBM India MD Sandip Patel

Latest news LIVE: Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for second term

Top 5 headlines: Windfall tax slashed on petroleum crude, IBM pauses hiring

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Can help Indian govt replicate digital public goods in other EMs: IBM CEO

Google's 'Product Studio' to help merchants create product imagery using AI

LG announces 2023 OLED TV series with top-end model priced at Rs 75,00,000

Tech services major Capgemini launches 6G research laboratory in India

Microsoft integrates AI into Windows 11, announces Copilot: Details here

Microsoft Bing to be ChatGPT's default search engine for relevant responses

Topics : IBM India IBM Tech companies

First Published: May 24 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Premium

IBM expanding in tier-2, tier-3 locations in the country: IBM India MD

Sandip Patel, IMB India MD
9 min read

Google's 'Product Studio' to help merchants create product imagery using AI

Google
2 min read

LG announces 2023 OLED TV series with top-end model priced at Rs 75,00,000

LG 2023 OLED TV series
3 min read

Tech services major Capgemini launches 6G research laboratory in India

capgemini new logo
1 min read

Microsoft integrates AI into Windows 11, announces Copilot: Details here

Photo: Windows 11
3 min read

Day 1 of Rs 2,000 currency note exchange: Banks wait, customers await

Rs 2000
4 min read

GDP over $3.5 trn in 2022, India fastest-growing G20 economy: Moody's

Moody's
2 min read

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

A man shows new currency notes of Rs 200 and Rs 50 outside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on Friday.This is the first time that Rs 200 banknotes were introduced in India. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Sensex drops 208 pts, Nifty below 18,300; metal, financial stocks weak

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds
1 min read

Amara Raja Batteries Q4 results: Consolidated profit rises 41% to Rs 139 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon