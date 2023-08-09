IISc team makes indigenous industrial-grade autopilot system for drones

With the exponential rise in drone usage across various sectors, particularly in military applications, the necessity for indigenous avionics systems becomes crucial. This would address the current heavy reliance on foreign technologies. As a step in that direction, the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Laboratory (AIRL) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has made a significant achievement in the field of unmanned aerial systems. The team at AIRL, led by Professor Suresh Sundaram, Associate Professor at the Department of Aerospace Engineering, has successfully developed an indigenous industrial-grade autopilot syst