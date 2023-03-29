InCruiter looks to disrupt HR Tech with its Interview-as-a-service offering

In this section

Google adds 'Perspectives', 'About this author' features in Search

Motorola launches Moto G13 smartphone at Rs 9,999: Specs, offers and more

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to developers, public beta to follow soon

IIT-M to develop tech to upcycle paddy waste for making supercapacitors

What explains wide rural-urban divide despite more job creation?

Monster.com makeover: Renamed foundit.in, it's now a talent management firm

Employment exchange registrations yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels

HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY

HR tech start-up InCruiter partners with Taggd to speed up hiring

The HR technology industry is witnessing a new wave of innovation and investments which has led to the increasing integration of disruptive technologies in the sector. The use of artificial intelligen

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com