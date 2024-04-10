India leads global tech sector with $ 254 billion revenue in FY24: Deloitte

The estimates from the report said that India's GenAI market is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate of over 24.4 per cent from 2023 to 2030. Illustration: Binay Sinha

A recently released report by Deloitte, 'Technology Trends 2024: India Perspective', found that India will emerge as a key player in domains such as spatial computing, the industrial metaverse, cloud computing, and generative AI (GenAI).

The report stated that India is adopting new technology faster than many other countries. For instance, AI-related initiatives surged nearly three times between 2023 and 2024, with over 650,000 employees undergoing GenAI skills training, according to the report.

The revenue in spatial computing and the industrial metaverse, another key area of growth, is projected to be $2.1 billion in 2024, with an anticipated compound annual