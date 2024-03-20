Reorganisation to simplify market strategy, services: Deloitte India

The reorganisation plan of Deloitte aims to simplify and modernise market strategy, and it would help improve the quality of the company's services, an official said on Wednesday.

"We recently completed a thoughtful process to modernise and simplify how Deloitte organises its go-to-market strategy and offering storefront. We are confident this will further enhance the exceptional quality and value we deliver to our clients and communities, as well as the vibrant career paths we provide our people," a Deloitte India spokesperson said, in response to the queries sent by Business Standard.





Earlier this week, the Financial Times (FT) reported that the company had started its biggest reorganisation in a decade. Under the exercise, it is aiming to simplify its offerings and reduce the number of business units from five to four. These will be audit and assurance; strategy, risk and transactions; technology and transformation; and tax and legal.

The changes in Deloitte India's structure will align with the changes in its operations in other countries and are likely to be visible by June next year, according to a source close to the development.





Deloitte's global chief executive, Joe Ucuzoglu, sent an email to partners earlier this week, saying the reorganisation would reduce the firm's "complexity" and "free up" more of them to work with clients rather than manage staff internally. This comes at a time when reports suggest that the consulting market in the UK won't grow this year, a first since 2020.

In an official statement, Deloitte India did not comment if there would be any layoffs under the exercise. However, in an interview last year, Romal Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte South Asia, said they would hire 40,000-50,000 new employees over the next four to five years.

"This is one of the most exciting times to be in India, and as Deloitte, it's for us also a very exciting time, because we have significant growth plans. We plan to hire more than 40-50,000 people over the next four to five years," he had said in an interview with Business Today TV.



Currently, India accounts for Deloitte's 25 per cent workforce. Out of the 455,000 people it employs globally, around 120,000 are in India alone.