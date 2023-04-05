India plans to get ahead of the curve in 6g telecom technology

In November this year the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC), where spectrum standards are set, will meet in Dubai with two key agendas on the table: to consider the needs of 5G advanced technology (or 5G plus) and, also, to set the stage for 6G. It will be a crucial meeting for global government representatives across the world and from India.
In many ways, India missed the bus in 5G technology leadership. But For 6G, the government wants to be well ahead of the curve. In March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 6G vision document which sets down India’s goal to actively participate in defining the broad counters of the 6G revolution, drive innovations, and gain the position of a leading global provider of 6G technology from 2030.
The government is ready to put its money where its mouth is. The vision document has suggested a research and development fund of Rs 10,000 crore, led by the government for the ne
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or