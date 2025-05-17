India's AI talent pool over 400,000 strong, but gaps exists

India’s AI talent pool has 416,000 professionals, but with a 51 per cent demand-supply gap, there is an an urgent need to build future-ready capabilities.

Between March 2024 and March 2025, three categories of roles have become prominent in the AI landscape.

- Prompt Engineers and GenAI Researchers now account for over 10 per cent of new AI job postings, a significant jump from under 2 per cent in 2023.

- Data Engineering has become the backbone of GenAI infrastructure. 18 per cent to 22 per cent of job descriptions for data engineers explicitly reference orchestration tools (Airflow, Dagster) alongside