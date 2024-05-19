Business Standard
India's Cloud expenditure lags behind global average despite AI push

The data says India's revenues from cloud should hit $9.9 billion in 2024, accounting for 1.4 per cent of the global

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

India’s expenditure on cloud is far behind the global average despite the country’s push towards digitisation and keeping pace with new technologies like artificial intelligence.

The good news is that companies, global and Indian, are stepping up investment in building large cloud infrastructure and data centres to meet what they see is burgeoning demand.

According to Statista Market Insights, the global average spend on public cloud service per employee in CY2024 is projected to be $196.80. Compared to that in India, average expenditure per employee on public cloud service is expected to be only $17.53 -- one-eleventh of the global average. Countries
