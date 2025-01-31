India's foundation artificial intelligence model in 8-10 months: Vaishnaw

Against the backdrop of Chinese startup DeepSeek recently stunning the world with its artificial intelligence (AI) model, Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday showcased India’s ambition in the AI space. India will have multiple sovereign foundation AI models developed and ready for deployment over the next eight to 10 months, Vaishnaw said.

Promising to put India on the AI map, he told the media: “We believe there are at least six developers who will be able to create foundation models in the next eight to 10 months on the outer limit and four to six months on