The evil Damini traps Radha in a walk-in freezer. Radha struggles over 10 hours in real time and over 30 episodes on air in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan a daily show on Zee TV. What would this scenario do to viewership? That is the question Zee TV’s business head Aparna Bhosle and her team asked ScriptGPT — the company’s proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) assistant to script writing.

ScriptGPT said the show’s viewership would drop by 36 per cent because