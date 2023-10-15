India's navigation system means business: NavIC edge for tech firms

The country has a new boast to make in scientific innovation: NavIC, an independent standalone navigation satellite system developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) that can be used by sectors ranging from logistics to telecommunications.

Apple, the world’s largest technology company, in September launched iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models of its smartphones that for the first time support NavIC, or Navigation with Indian Constellation. Developers using Apple’s iOS app can choose NavIC like they do with the