India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

With the National Quantum Mission, India hopes to accelerate breakthroughs in medicine, logistics, and finance, solving complex problems faster than ever before

Sourabh Lele
Quantum
Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Last month, India embarked on an exciting new journey that could help it swiftly tackle the most complex problems that once took years to solve, whether they be tailoring medicines to individuals’ unique genetic makeup, conducting real-time analysis of financial markets, or ensuring secure communication.
 
Spearheading this change is the National Quantum Mission (NQM), which was approved by the Union Cabinet in April, with a total outlay of Rs 6,003 crore over the next six years. The investments will be directed towards research and development, and creating an innovative ecosystem in quantum technology within the country.
 
With this, India joins the league of six nations that includes the US, China, Finland, Austria, France and Canada, which are leading the research in this field.
 
quantum leap quantum computer science & technology

First Published: May 14 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

