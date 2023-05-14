India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

With this, India joins the league of six nations that includes the US, China, Finland, Austria, France and Canada, which are leading the research in this field.



Spearheading this change is the National Quantum Mission (NQM), which was approved by the Union Cabinet in April, with a total outlay of Rs 6,003 crore over the next six years. The investments will be directed towards research and development, and creating an innovative ecosystem in quantum technology within the country.