India's Rs 1.08-trillion bullet train project is setting new benchmarks

Engineering major Larsen and Toubro (L&T), which won multiple bids for the project, including the country’s largest-ever government-funded civil contract of nearly Rs 25,000 crore for the design and construction of the

Executed by the state-run National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), the project is based on Japan’s Shinkansen technology and the train will be embedded with the digital Shinkansen automatic train control system, with a special braking mechanism to prevent collision and overshooting of stations.