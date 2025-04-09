India team vital to the future of flight with AI: GE Aerospace's Deshmukh

When OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November 2022, it marked a turning point for the artificial intelligence industry, says Dinakar Deshmukh, vice-president of Data Sciences and Analytics at GE Aerospace. The rapid rise of generative AI caught many by surprise, leaving the industry to decide whether to embrace or resist the technology. "My life went upside down when ChatGPT went public," Deshmukh said in a video interview with Peerzada Abrar. At GE Aerospace, leadership quickly noticed employees integrating ChatGPT into their work. While the company’s tech-forward culture made this unsurprising, it also raised concerns about the potential leakage of sensitive or