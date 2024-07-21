India uniquely positioned to drive new AI innovations: Google DeepMind

Scientists and researchers at Google DeepMind, the Alphabet-owned research laboratory, are building new artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The technologies they are working on will advance science, transform work, and improve billions of people’s lives, said two senior researchers of the lab in an interview with Business Standard in Bengaluru.



“Google DeepMind’s mission is to build AI responsibly, to benefit humanity,” said Seshu Ajjarapu, senior director at Google DeepMind.



Ajjarapu, who lives in the United States, was in India recently for the Google I/O Connect Bengaluru 2024 event. “What you see today are near-term (innovations). But we have