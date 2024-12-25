Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 03:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Indian businesses turn to data analytics, ML to fight fraudulent practices

Indian businesses turn to data analytics, ML to fight fraudulent practices

A recent report from PwC found that Indian businesses report a much higher incident of financial crimes than their global peers

Cyber crime
Premium

Image: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial, economic and cyber frauds have become all-too-frequent in the country, affecting not just individuals but also establishments, causing wide-spread disruption to business activity. About six out of every ten businesses in the country have been a victim of fraud, corruption or some other type of financial crime in the past two years, according to a recent report. 
This is over and above what an ordinary Indian loses to cyber crimes every year. Indians saw their wallets drained of Rs 485 crore to fraud on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platforms across 632,000 reported incidents during the ongoing financial year 2025
Topics : Artificial intelligence financial frauds financial fraud PwC survey

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon