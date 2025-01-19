Indian organisations are mature about cybersecurity: Sophos CTO Aaron Bugal

Ransomware and social engineering, crimes that involve attacks on technology service providers and bad actors manipulating people to give up confidential information, are increasing in India. AARON BUGAL, chief technology officer (CTO) at global cybersecurity firm Sophos, visited India recently and urged organisations to strengthen security. In an interview with Shivani Shinde in Mumbai, Bugal discussed Sophos' work in India. Edited excerpts:

How significant is India for Sophos?

India is a crucial market for us. We have a substantial presence here, including sales and development teams, as well as a significant client base. It is one of our fastest-growing regions