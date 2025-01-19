Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Indian organisations are mature about cybersecurity: Sophos CTO Aaron Bugal

Indian organisations are mature about cybersecurity: Sophos CTO Aaron Bugal

Aaron Bugal, chief technology officer at global cybersecurity firm Sophos, visited India recently and urged organisations to strengthen security

aaron
Premium

Aaron Bugal, chief technology officer (CTO) at global cybersecurity firm Sophos, visited India recently and urged organisations to strengthen security. (File Image)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ransomware and social engineering, crimes that involve attacks on technology service providers and bad actors manipulating people to give up confidential information, are increasing in India. AARON BUGAL, chief technology officer (CTO) at global cybersecurity firm Sophos, visited India recently and urged organisations to strengthen security. In an interview with Shivani Shinde in Mumbai, Bugal discussed Sophos' work in India. Edited excerpts:
 
How significant is India for Sophos? 
India is a crucial market for us. We have a substantial presence here, including sales and development teams, as well as a significant client base. It is one of our fastest-growing regions
Topics : cybersecurity cybersecurity apps cybersecurity infrastructure Cybersecurity Protocols

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon