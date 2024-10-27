Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Infra, talent, startups: Why tech leaders are betting on AI's India future

Infra, talent, startups: Why tech leaders are betting on AI's India future

They country that exports software services must now do same in the new technology, they say

(From left): Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Meta’s Yann LeCun and Mustafa Suleyman of Microsoft, three technology leaders shaping AI
Premium

(From left): Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Meta’s Yann LeCun and Mustafa Suleyman of Microsoft, three technology leaders shaping AI

Shivani Shinde
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence (AI) is in the headlines in India as three leaders in the technology visit the country: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Meta’s Yann LeCun, and Mustafa Suleyman of Microsoft (who will be here early next month).
 
Huang, the chipmaker’s chief executive officer (CEO), and LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, have separately spoken about India's potential in being a leader in the technology.
 
“India should be at the centre of AI,” said Huang at the Nvidia AI Summit in Mumbai last week. India’s information technology (IT) industry, renowned for its size and expertise, is capable of moving beyond software outsourcing and
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Software services Startups

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon