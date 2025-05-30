Intelligently Yours: Enter the world of gadgets and gizmos for a smart home

From security cameras to air purifiers and household appliances, smart variants are now available for a wide range of traditionally used products. If you are considering building a smart home but are uncertain where to begin, click here. As outlined in the linked article, there are several factors to consider before selecting the appropriate products and devices. However, if you must start with one device, it should be a smart hub.
What is a smart hub?
A smart hub functions as the central control unit for all smart home devices, facilitating communication between them and enabling interaction with the user.