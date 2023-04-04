close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

6G, the next big mobile technology: What is the internet of the senses?

The first of a two-part series on 6G explains the virtual experience that the ultra high-speed technology promises

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
6G
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Internet of things (IoT), which connects myriad devices on 5G, ena­bling augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) could soon become passé. In 2030, when 6G, the next big mobile technology, hits the world commercially, IoT could change into the internet of the senses.
Or

Also Read

Sony unveils Mocopi motion-tracking bands for Metaverse on smartphones

Indians not 'sticky', highly likely to switch mobile brands and carriers

The apps Indians love: All about mobile internet usage by age and gender

ITR forms notified for FY23, have schedule for virtual digital assets

What does e-rupee mean for you?

Microsoft adds green screen feature in teams to enhance virtual background

Sony introduces 'Accessibility Tags' for PS5 consoles to give insights

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may feature under-display Face ID tech

Google rolling out 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Apple may launch its upcoming AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

Topics : 5G | Internet of Things IoT | Digital technology | virtual reality

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

Microsoft brings 'Friends & Community Updates' channel for Xbox Insiders

US, UK and allies link China with global hacking spree: Report
1 min read

The one device: 50 years of the cellphone; here's how it has evolved

mobile phones, smartphones, cell phone
3 min read

Acer launches new laptop with Intel Core i3-N305 processor in India

Acer
2 min read

Samsung's new beta update of its web browser brings useful features

Samsung
1 min read

New Nokia C12 Plus debuts in India with Android 12 Go Edition, 2GB RAM

Nokia C12
2 min read

Here's why KPIT Technologies tumbled 8% on Monday

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Rs 50k per month for 2bhk: Bangalore is now India's hottest rental market

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading
2 min read

Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg

Adani
2 min read

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon