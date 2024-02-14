Interoperability of digital platforms may raise user security risks

Messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram in India may soon be asked to allow 'interoperability' across different platforms, according to the requirements under the draft Digital Competition Bill.

As reported by Business Standard recently, in the draft version of the bill, “It is being suggested that apps, such as WhatsApp and Telegram, should share their APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) with each other to ensure there is interoperability, just as it exists across email services”.

While this is being hailed as a step that will enable data democratisation, enhance competition, and provide ease of messaging to users, experts say that