Intuit's GenAI revolution: Simplifying finance, Transforming lives

Artificial intelligence (AI) is going to change the world for the better, touching every single industry and empowering humans with new resources that open opportunities to prosper. Intuit, a global financial technology platform with 100 million customers worldwide, truly believes in AI being a game-changer and declared its strategy to be an AI-driven expert platform over five years ago.

Through their products, which include Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, they deliver solutions across the full range of their customers’ financial journey.

Intuit’s journey began 40 years ago when its founder, Scott Cook, sat at his kitchen table watching his wife struggle to balance the family chequebook – and he thought to himself there must be a better way. Scott created