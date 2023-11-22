IT companies up stakes on GenAI as clients demand integrated solutions

The recent news of Microsoft immediately hiring former ChatGPT boss Sam Altman after being fired from OpenAI, to lead a new advanced artificial intelligence (AI) research team, is a testimony that investments in AI are on the rise. Microsoft has already committed to investing $10 billion in OpenAI, and the magnitude of investments is only expected to rise with Altman on board.

IT companies, globally and in India, are betting big on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) as clients are increasingly realising the value of it and demanding solutions that are integrated with it.

According to a report titled ‘State of AI in India’ conducted by Deloitte, there is an increased confidence in AI as businesses, including IT sectors, plan a year-on-year increase