It's a quantum leap in computing with India joining the global race

After artificial intelligence and generative AI, the technology world is abuzz with quantum computing. Microsoft, Amazon, and Google have made major announcements for the technology in the last few weeks.

Quantum computers use quantum bits or qubits – subatomic particles such as electrons or photons – for processing power. They are vastly more powerful than classical computers that use binary bits of information. The companies may take around five years to put their plans in action and experts say that gives time to speed up India's ambitious National Quantum Mission (NQM).

Google, in December, unveiled a chip which is called