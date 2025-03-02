Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 10:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / It's a quantum leap in computing with India joining the global race

It's a quantum leap in computing with India joining the global race

The world's biggest technology companies are building machines with vast processing power. India too is in the race

quantum computing, AI, CHIP
Premium

Shine JacobAashish Aryan
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After artificial intelligence and generative AI, the technology world is abuzz with quantum computing. Microsoft, Amazon, and Google have made major announcements for the technology in the last few weeks. 
Quantum computers use quantum bits or qubits – subatomic particles such as electrons or photons – for processing power. They are vastly more powerful than classical computers that use binary bits of information. The companies may take around five years to put their plans in action and experts say that gives time to speed up India's ambitious National Quantum Mission (NQM).  
Google, in December, unveiled a chip which is called
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology quantum leap Amazon Web Services Cloud services Microsoft

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon