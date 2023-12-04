Sensex (2.05%)
Japan's TDK Corp to manufacture iPhone battery cells in India: MoS IT

It began assembling iPhones in the country in 2017 through Wistron and later Foxconn, and has a total of 14 suppliers in India

Apple iPhone, iPhone

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp will manufacture lithium ion (li-ion) battery cells for Apple iPhones in India, a minister said on Monday.
Apple has been touting India as its next big growth driver as it looks to move some production away from China.
It began assembling iPhones in the country in 2017 through Wistron and later Foxconn, and has a total of 14 suppliers in India.
TDK will set up a manufacturing facility in the northern state of Haryana, creating several thousand new jobs, Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The news was first reported by Business Standard on Sunday.
Cells manufactured at the facility will be supplied to Apple's li-ion battery assembler Sunwoda Electronics, the report added.
Apple and TDK Corp did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.
 
(This story has been corrected to mention that the minister said TDK will create several thousand jobs, not around 1,000 jobs, in paragraph 4)
 
(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Applle iPhone battery Rajeev Chandrasekhar Japan

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

