Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lack of skilled researchers, not funding, a bigger problem for AI startups

Anandan also said India had the largest number of STEM graduates. "We just need to make sure we invest in them over a period of time"

AI startup funding
Premium

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The lack of skilled researchers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a bigger issue that Indian AI startups are facing as a hindrance to developing homegrown solutions in the field, said investors and founders during a session at the Global IndiaAI Summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

“India doesn't have a paucity of capital, and today what is happening is that capital is being invested in the best founders who are building the most interesting companies. So in AI, what we are seeing is the beginning of a very interesting wave of AI application companies,” said Rajan Anandan,

Also Read

Photo: Intel

AI startup Myelin Foundry raises $4 mn in round led by SIDBI Venture Cap

AI startups, artificial intelligence startup

Artificial intelligence startups face rough financial reality check

Sam Altman

OpenAI's Sam Altman returns to company's board after probe clears him

OpenAI

With Microsoft's support, this French co is gearing up to challenge OpenAI

Parag Agrawal

Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal raises $30 million for new AI startup

Topics : AI start-up startups in India tech start-ups Startup funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon