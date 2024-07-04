Lack of skilled researchers, not funding, a bigger problem for AI startups

The lack of skilled researchers in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a bigger issue that Indian AI startups are facing as a hindrance to developing homegrown solutions in the field, said investors and founders during a session at the Global IndiaAI Summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

“India doesn't have a paucity of capital, and today what is happening is that capital is being invested in the best founders who are building the most interesting companies. So in AI, what we are seeing is the beginning of a very interesting wave of AI application companies,” said Rajan Anandan,