Lentra to speed up loan processing using AI tech, aims to double business

For software-as-a-service player Lentra, one of the biggest focuses has been to create solutions that allow banks to reduce the time of start and disbursement of a loan to a few seconds.

The firm has been taking the aid of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve this target. Innovations in its solutions have allowed the firms to double their business every year.

Sandeep Mathur, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Lentra, shares that the company has managed to bring this time to seven seconds.

“Today, the challenge is that data sources are very diverse. One has to extract that data, analyse