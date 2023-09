Xiaomi India launches Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 in partnership with Amazon

Amid surge in cloud tech, Ensono MD says it is not for all workloads

Space technology startups want Centre to share insurance liability

Tinder partners with Centre for Social Research to add safety guide

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

The G20 summit in New Delhi recognised the importance of digital public infrastructure (DPI) for accelerating sustainable development goals. Importantly, the summit declaration highlighted the use of open source software

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com