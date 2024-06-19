Making the right 'Noise': Wearables brand bets big on tech and innovation

The growth of the Indian wearables market has tapered, hindered by a lack of innovation and high-quality products. In response, the wearables brand Noise aims to bridge this gap by prioritising technology-led innovation and intensifying its research and development efforts.

Founded in 2014 by brothers Amit and Gaurav Khatri, Noise began as a company selling smartphone covers and accessories. In 2018, the brand pivoted to smartwatch and wireless earbuds.

Today, Noise is among the top wearables brands in the country. As of first quarter (Q1) of calendar year (CY) 2024, the company is the second largest wearables player with market