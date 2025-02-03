Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Meity to reach out to global network of AI, machine learning experts

Meity to reach out to global network of AI, machine learning experts

The work on the AI foundation model will take place under the Rs 10,372 crore India AI mission

artificial intelligence machine learning
Premium

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will soon start reaching out to a global network of experts on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help mentor companies and startups selected to build India’s domestic AI foundation model, according to a senior government official.
 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) aims to engage these mentors — including experts from top AI companies — to provide guidance in the initial phase of setting up the framework for foundation models, the official said.
 
“We will start reaching out to researchers, academics, and experts on AI from top universities and companies from across the
Topics : Artificial intelligence Machine Learning Technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon