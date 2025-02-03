Meity to reach out to global network of AI, machine learning experts

The government will soon start reaching out to a global network of experts on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help mentor companies and startups selected to build India’s domestic AI foundation model, according to a senior government official.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) aims to engage these mentors — including experts from top AI companies — to provide guidance in the initial phase of setting up the framework for foundation models, the official said.

“We will start reaching out to researchers, academics, and experts on AI from top universities and companies from across the