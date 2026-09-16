'Meta platforms must be treated as service providers, not intermediaries'

The company, a senior government official said, will, therefore, have to take more responsibility for content shared by users and distributed across its platforms — Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

“Meta’s role has evolved beyond merely hosting or transmitting the content that users share. The algorithms on their platforms now decide what kind of content is shown to users across different categories based on age, location, gender, and various other factors and money is charged for promoting such content,” the official said. An email sent to Meta seeking its response did not elicit a response.

Though the government is of the considered opinion that Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, “does not have any legal immunity” in this case and, therefore, can be prosecuted for any crimes arising from the content shared on these platforms, the final decision on whether they are liable will rest with the judiciary, a second official said.

“Service providers have many responsibilities...once Meta has agreed to be responsible for what they have on the platform, then as the next steps, they have to start taking many more responsibilities,” the official said.

The platform has been informed of the government’s stance on the issue, an official said, adding that a final decision would be taken soon.

“We have informed them (Meta) about this, and there will be more action that will follow,” one of the officials quoted above said.

The increased scrutiny of Meta comes as the government pushes for greater accountability and stronger guardrails on content shared on social media platforms.

In its bid to make the internet and social media safer spaces for women and children, the government has also adopted a tough stance on the proliferation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), addictive content and photos, videos or games that promote suicidal thoughts among children.

Earlier on Wednesday, Meta India head Arun Srinivas was once again summoned by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to appear in person and explain the company’s policy stance on preventing CSAM.

The second NCPCR summons came a day after the platform agreed to report all cases of child sexual abuse and the details of repeat offenders to law enforcement agencies in India.

Confirming the development, a Meta spokesperson said on Tuesday that it would share the details directly with the cybercrime division of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Until now, all US-headquartered social media platforms, including Meta, shared instances of CSAM only with the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), a private US non-profit organisation. The NCMEC would then share details of repeat offenders or similar online accounts with law enforcement agencies in their respective jurisdictions.

Though Meta is the first company to agree to share such details directly with the Indian government, sources said other social media and internet intermediaries would also have to follow suit and report instances of CSAM, along with offender details, to the authorities.

Apart from the NCPCR summons to Meta executives, the platform has remained in the government’s crosshairs since July this year, after a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing students protesting against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test question paper leak was inadvertently taken down from Facebook for more than five hours.

After the takedown and following earlier reports that Meta’s Instagram allegedly allowed advertisements promoting CSAM, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, summoned Meta’s chief of global affairs, Joel Kaplan, to appear in person and explain the lapses.