Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / New Cloud lobby seeks 'national asset' status for India's strategic data

New Cloud lobby seeks 'national asset' status for India's strategic data

B-DIA is further lobbying for mandatory government-backed data backups, physical audits, and source code access from all foreign vendors operating in sovereign sectors

c
premium

According to B-DIA estimates, 66 per cent of government Cloud data is hosted with foreign CSPs, mostly on VPCs, which was never the original intention. | File Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharath Digital Infrastructure Association (B-DIA) — set up just a month ago with an initial membership of over 14 home-grown Cloud operators and other digital infrastructure players — is urging the government to classify strategic data as a “national asset”, on a par with oil, power, and defence, and to restrict its storage under foreign control.
 
The association, which counts VVDN Technologies, E2E Networks, and Seclore among its members, has demanded that all government and public sector undertaking applications be hosted in sovereign Cloud environments. It has communicated its views to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry
Topics : Cloud services data protection Free Trade Agreements
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon