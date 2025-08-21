New Cloud lobby seeks 'national asset' status for India's strategic data

The Bharath Digital Infrastructure Association (B-DIA) — set up just a month ago with an initial membership of over 14 home-grown Cloud operators and other digital infrastructure players — is urging the government to classify strategic data as a “national asset”, on a par with oil, power, and defence, and to restrict its storage under foreign control.

The association, which counts VVDN Technologies, E2E Networks, and Seclore among its members, has demanded that all government and public sector undertaking applications be hosted in sovereign Cloud environments. It has communicated its views to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry