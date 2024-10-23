New hiring trend: Tech industry seeks specialised skills at entry-level

Commentary from leading IT services players following the Q2 FY25 results indicates two big hiring trends: First, hiring is back and players are hitting the campus trail. Two, hiring will be focused on specialised skills even for entry-level candidates.

This means that campuses now have to ensure students focus on building specialised skills. More importantly, colleges have to make sure they have courses that support this.

A recent research by HirePro, an AI-powered recruitment platform, surveyed over 20,000 students across 350 plus colleges and saw participation of over 200 corporates and 100-plus campus talent recruiters.

The survey revealed that more