New hiring trend: Tech industry seeks specialised skills at entry-level

Recent findings highlight that most colleges are taking steps to prepare for an AI-driven future. But many campuses lack qualified faculty for effective course delivery

A major challenge in unlocking the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI) is access to skilled talent, a problem that even India, with one of the largest AI talent pools, is grappling with.
Experts also point that AI is such an evolving technology, the need for industry collaborations will be crucial. | Representative Image

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Commentary from leading IT services players following the Q2 FY25 results indicates two big hiring trends: First, hiring is back and players are hitting the campus trail. Two, hiring will be focused on specialised skills even for entry-level candidates.
 
This means that campuses now have to ensure students focus on building specialised skills. More importantly, colleges have to make sure they have courses that support this.
 
A recent research by HirePro, an AI-powered recruitment platform, surveyed over 20,000 students across 350 plus colleges and saw participation of over 200 corporates and 100-plus campus talent recruiters.
 
The survey revealed that more
