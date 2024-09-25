Online retailers gear up for festive showdown; expect record-breaking sales

The fight for consumer wallet share is expected to see e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart bring out their best offers. Amazon on Wednesday announced that its small and medium business (SMB) seller base has launched over 9,500 new products for its annual flagship sale event, Amazon Great Indian Festival this year. Flipkart indicated its flagship sale The Big Billion Day will see 160 million products from Shopsy, its value commerce platform.

More importantly, Flipkart has said that it is gearing up to meet the festive demand for same-day delivery with over 20,000 stock-keeping units(SKU), across 20 cities ahead