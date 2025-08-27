Our aim is to make AI inference chips' more energy-efficient: Positron CEO

US-based chip design startup Positron’s mission is to make running artificial intelligence (AI) workloads and AI inference models as efficient and affordable as possible in terms of performance per dollar per watt, the company’s chief executive officer, Mitesh Agrawal, said.

Speaking to Business Standard virtually, Agrawal said the company’s proprietary chips, server racks, and hardware solutions have shown an up to 66 per cent improvement in energy consumption over other market leaders, especially in the AI inference workload segment.

AI inference is the ability of trained AI and large language models (LLMs) to identify patterns and draw conclusions from completely