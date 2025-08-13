Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 05:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Overlapping concerns, multi-sector impact delaying data protection law

Overlapping concerns, multi-sector impact delaying data protection law

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act has been delayed due to non-release of administrative rules; govt may undertake another round of inter-ministerial consultations to weed out any errors

data protection digital competition bill meity
premium

Earlier this month, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), which is the largest representative body of startups and internet-based intermediaries in India, flagged its concerns with the DPDP Act. Representative Picture

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a recent report, the 25th Standing Committee on Finance asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) whether it was feasible to integrate the provisions of the proposed Digital Competition Bill (DCB) with those of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, which was ratified as a law in August 2022.
 
The CCI maintained that, despite the similar nature of regulations under both, the anti-trust law framework was an essential regulatory tool to address the exploitative and exclusionary behaviour arising from data accumulation by entities with market power.
 
The DPDP Act, which was ratified as a law in 2023, also
Topics : Technology data protection data protection laws
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon