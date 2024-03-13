Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Phonepe's Indus Appstore gains traction amid Google-developer spat

Indus Appstore thrives with rapid user adoption and developer interest

Indus Appstore, an Android-based mobile app store (Photo: Phonepe website)
Premium

Indus Appstore, an Android-based mobile app store (Photo: Phonepe)

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
In the tussle between Google and Indian app developers, Indus Appstore, seems to have benefited. Meant to be a competitor to the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, Indus Appstore by PhonePe has witnessed impressive user adoption within the first two weeks of its launch.

Since its launch with 200,000 apps last month, Indus has climbed to over 500,000 downloads within two weeks and is on track to crossing the 1 million-user mark soon, the company said. A senior executive of the company also said that the Appstore will be in 250-300 million smartphones by the end of the year.

Also Read

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

PhonePe expected to launch consumer lending by January next year: Report

Aiming for 15% revenue share out of Asia in next few years: SailPoint CEO

ASUS launches 2024 Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 laptops in India: Details

POCO X6 Neo with 108MP camera, 120Hz AMOLED display launched: Price, specs

Apple MacBook Air with M1 available at Rs 69,990 on Amazon India, Flipkart

Galaxy Watch series: Samsung to bring back squared cases in a redesign push

Topics : PhonePe App Store Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon