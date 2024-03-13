Phonepe's Indus Appstore gains traction amid Google-developer spat

In the tussle between Google and Indian app developers, Indus Appstore, seems to have benefited. Meant to be a competitor to the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, Indus Appstore by PhonePe has witnessed impressive user adoption within the first two weeks of its launch.

Since its launch with 200,000 apps last month, Indus has climbed to over 500,000 downloads within two weeks and is on track to crossing the 1 million-user mark soon, the company said. A senior executive of the company also said that the Appstore will be in 250-300 million smartphones by the end of the year.