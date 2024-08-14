Business Standard
Pluckk implements computer vision tech to check defects in fruits, veggies

The farm-to-fork fruits and vegetable company said investing in such technologies is critical, as the firm is scaling up operations to meet diverse customer needs across retail, restaurants

Pluckk
The firm recently clocked an annualised revenue run rate (ARR) of Rs 100 crore. | Source: X (@OfficialPluckk)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
Mumbai-based farm-to-fork fruits and vegetable company Pluckk is investing heavily in artificial intelligence-driven solutions for sorting and grading food products such as apples, mangoes, onions, and tomatoes. One of the applications of the computer vision technology and machine learning-based approach is to analyse produce to detect defects such as cuts, cracks, and pressure damage.

Pluckk said it is investing in such technologies as part of its strong commitment to quality. This is critical as the firm scales up operations to meet diverse customer needs across retail, restaurants, food manufacturers, and marketplaces.

“Food quality and traceability are at

