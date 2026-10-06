PM Modi calls for technology democratisation to benefit Global South

Technology should be democratised and used to make digital services affordable and accessible for the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while addressing the Board of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), ahead of the four-day India Mobile Congress beginning on Wednesday.

Addressing members of the global organisation that represents more than 700 mobile operators and organisations across the world, at Seva Teerth, Modi emphasised that technology must become a tool for inclusive and sustainable development that should be taken to the last mile to prevent a widening digital divide.

Modi also highlighted the potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a transformative force, particularly for developing countries, and noted that discussions on DPI with several world leaders had demonstrated its growing global relevance. He said such platforms can serve as a springboard for countries of the Global South.

On the growing challenge of digital and cyber fraud, Modi said the issue required a technology-driven solution and suggested sustained awareness messages for users to warn people about potential fraud calls. On the growing threat of deepfakes and AI-generated content, Modi suggested exploring mechanisms to allow users to immediately identify their origin. Modi also highlighted the need for global standards and common rules for emerging technologies.

GSMA Board members highlighted India’s emergence as a global leader in digital and mobile connectivity. They noted the rapid expansion of 4G and 5G, the scale of digital public infrastructure and the growth of the telecom and mobile manufacturing ecosystem. They appreciated India’s investment-friendly policy framework and emphasised the role of secure, resilient and trusted digital infrastructure in supporting continued digital growth. The Board members also highlighted growing opportunities for international cooperation with India in areas including 5G, 6G, AI, cybersecurity, digital inclusion and satellite connectivity.

“From affordable technology and cyber security to an inclusive digital future, Hon'ble PM shared a visionary roadmap. India is driving the global future of 6G, AI, and secure digital growth, let's build together,” Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a post on X following the meeting.