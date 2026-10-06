Startup Policy Forum unveils DeepVerse to boost India's deep-tech ecosystem

Startup Policy Forum (SPF) has launched DeepVerse, a centre focused on deep-tech innovation that brings together startups, investors, government stakeholders, global technology companies and academia. The centre aims to accelerate India’s deep-tech ecosystem through collaboration, policy dialogue and research. SPF is an industry alliance representing over 75 of India's leading new-age tech companies, with a combined valuation of over $100 billion.

DeepVerse is guided by an advisory board comprising investors, founders, policymakers, academics and global technology leaders who will help shape the centre’s priorities and direction.

The investor members include Prashanth Prakash, partner at Accel India; Anjali Bansal, founding partner at Avaana Capital; Pankaj Mitra, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. Other such partners include Anandamoy Roychowdhary, managing director at Crane Ventures; Sateesh Andra, managing director at Endiya Partners; Anand Prasanna, managing partner at Iron Pillar; and Hemant Mohapatra, partner at Lightspeed. Other investor members include Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner at Speciale Invest; and Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, founder and CEO of Stride Asset Management.

The founders on the board include Naman Pushp, founder and CEO of Airbound; Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy; Pawan Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace; and Anirudh Sharma, founder and CEO of Digantara.

The policy, academia and global technology members include Dr Panneerselvam Madanagopal, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub; Dr B. Chagun Basha, chief policy adviser at the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; and Shweta Rajpal Kohli, president and CEO of Startup Policy Forum. Other such members include Dr D. Premachandra Sagar, pro-chancellor of Dayananda Sagar University; and Aditi Nanda, director of ecosystem and industry at Intel India.

The centre’s work spans 10 focus subsectors. These include spacetech, defence tech, electric vehicles (EVs), advanced manufacturing and robotics, cleantech and energy, biotech, quantum technology, semiconductors and drones.

"A strong, multi-stakeholder approach is key to growing India's deep-tech ecosystem. Great to see DeepVerse bringing together founders, investors, academia and government to take India's deep-tech ambitions forward," said S. Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

“India has the founders and, increasingly, the capital for world-class deep tech. Policy has to catch up. When companies take a decade to build, founders and investors need rules they can plan around, and a say in making them. DeepVerse institutionalises that voice," said Shweta Rajpal Kohli, president and CEO, Startup Policy Forum.

DeepVerse brings together members across three tiers. These include Deep Core, Deep Circle and Patrons. They will contribute industry insights to its policy consultations and ecosystem initiatives.

DeepVerse builds on SPF’s #100DesiDeepTechs initiative, launched with MeitY Startup Hub, Startup India (DPIIT) and IIT Madras in 2025. Over eight months, SPF held Deeptech Baatcheet sessions in Delhi and Bengaluru on regulation, capital, talent and global expansion. DeepVerse will provide a permanent platform for these startups to engage in policy discussions.