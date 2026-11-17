Some of the world's most visited websites, including ​those belonging to Zoom, HSBC , Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, were subverted in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, a security researcher ‌said on Monday.

Malicious JavaScript ​was aimed ​at visitors to the websites of 178 organizations ​across various sectors through Optimizely, a website optimization platform, according to researcher Scott Helme.

The scripts attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with ​the attacker's wallet, skim card numbers ‌as users entered credit card details, steal cookies ​and screenshots, and plant exploit code on iOS devices.

Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock also said it had found evidence ‌that the ​sites had served ‌malicious code to their visitors.

Reuters could not immediately ‌ascertain whether the code was successfully used ​in each case, or the extent of any resulting hacks.

Salesforce said it was ​investigating unauthorized Optimizely script changes, and had disabled them as a ‌precaution.

Optimizely, Apple, Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN and ‌IKEA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.