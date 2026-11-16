Company-sponsored visa movements set to decline sharply: IBM CEO Krishna

"This question of just trying to move people across boundaries with a company-sponsored visa is where I think we all have to get a bit more careful," Krishna said during a select media roundtable in New Delhi on Monday.

Asked whether company-sponsored movement of employees across borders was coming to an end, Krishna said: "End may be too strong a word. I think it'll be significantly reduced from where it used to be."

Krishna said immigration restrictions were tightening globally, with similar trends emerging in Europe and Southeast Asia. Countries such as Japan and Korea have historically maintained stricter immigration policies, while Singapore has become considerably more restrictive compared with two decades ago.

His comments come as the company recently announced that it is ending US visa and green card sponsorship for a majority of roles in IBM's consulting unit. This unit employs about 150,000 people.

Krishna, however, maintained that for IBM, the priority would be to create employment opportunities in countries where talent is available rather than move employees across borders. He also said that IBM would continue to hire professionals with specialised skills and advanced degrees, including those who had moved to other countries for higher education.

"One, our primary objective has always been, if there is a lot of talent in some place, can we give people really great jobs where they are?" Krishna said at the media briefing.

AI and employment

On concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) replacing jobs, Krishna acknowledged that technological transitions would inevitably lead to workforce displacement, particularly given the speed at which AI is evolving.

He estimated that 10–20 per cent of jobs could face some level of displacement over the next decade, although technology would also create new employment opportunities.

"When I call it 10 to 20, it doesn't sound that large. But when you do the underlying math, that is a fairly large number," he said.

Among technology-related industries, he identified business process outsourcing (BPO) as particularly vulnerable to AI-led job reductions.

"That is probably the place where you're going to see the biggest impact of AI in reducing the total number of roles. It doesn't go to zero, but there could be a significant reduction in those roles," he said.

However, Krishna disagreed with the argument that AI would eliminate the need for software programmers. Instead, he expects their roles to evolve towards systems engineering, with programmers increasingly instructing AI systems rather than writing code themselves.

To emphasise this, he added that IBM has continued to expand its employee base in India and may have hired between 5,000 and 10,000 people over the past year.

"We probably have hired, I want to guess, 5,000-10,000 people in India even in this past year," he said, adding that the company had doubled its entry-level hiring for 2026 compared with 2025.

Around 80 per cent of IBM's hiring in India is concentrated among professionals with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) qualifications. "We're expanding chip design, software, testing and SRE skills. We're expanding AI skills," Krishna said.

India's role in IBM's global roadmap

Krishna said India played multiple roles in IBM's global operations, serving as a major technology market, a product development hub and a source of talent supporting the company's worldwide business.

"India is sort of a player at a global stage for IBM. It's a great market. It's a great place to build products. And it's a great place to have employees who help IBM on a global footprint," Krishna said.

The company has also been expanding its geographical footprint beyond traditional technology hubs. Its recent expansion includes Kochi, GIFT City, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam. Earlier this year, IBM announced a GovTech and AI centre in Lucknow.

Krishna expressed optimism about India's technology growth prospects, saying AI could become the next major growth driver after the country's success in software exports.

"We are convinced that artificial intelligence can propel India," he said.

According to estimates cited by Krishna, AI could contribute approximately $500 billion to India's GDP growth by the end of the decade.

However, he cautioned that Indian enterprises had made limited progress in deploying AI despite recognising its potential.

IBM's survey data suggests that while more than 90 per cent of organisations acknowledge AI's usefulness, over 75 per cent have made little progress in adopting the technology.

Krishna also urged India to scale up its existing technology initiatives before identifying additional sectors for investment. He cited semiconductors and AI as opportunities where India could establish a meaningful position in global supply chains, particularly in chip design and assembly.

“My advice to the Indian government, which I have given and will continue to give, is this — let's get some of these bets to scale,” Krishna said.

Semiconductors are a trillion-dollar global industry, but India's contribution to manufacturing stands at about $3 billion, he said, highlighting the gap between the country's ambitions and its position in the global market.

On AI, too, he added that India needs to find its place in terms of what it wants to do. “I have observed over my lifetime that India tends to somehow start slow and then catch up. On AI, I think, India has to find its place,” he added.

He also acknowledged the work that the government has put in to propel the AI ecosystem. “The government is trying to encourage startups and promote AI made in India by leveraging it for various government purposes. They are doing what they can. However, I think it would be dangerous for the government to provide bailouts or pursue a top-down industrial policy, although many people want that. If the government does that, it would effectively be picking winners.”

When asked about investments in quantum computing and AI in India, he added that IBM currently invests around $3 billion annually in the country. He also said that the company's investments in the country had risen consistently over the past two decades.

"If I look at India, we invest about $3 billion a year, which is significant compared to what most other people do," he said.

Asked whether the company planned to increase this amount, Krishna declined to provide a fresh commitment but pointed to IBM's investment track record.

IBM's performance and software growth

On IBM's recent financial performance and stock market volatility, Krishna said the company remained focused on delivering consistent revenue growth, particularly in its software business.

He said IBM had recovered roughly half the market value lost following its July performance and expected continued execution to restore investor confidence.

The company is currently projecting software revenue growth of 7–8 per cent for the year. However, Krishna said investors would eventually expect growth to approach double digits.

"In the medium to long term, investors are going to be looking for software growth that has got to approach double digits. That's what people are looking for," he said.

Krishna expressed confidence in IBM's ability to achieve this, pointing to the company's performance over the past seven quarters, its product pipeline and efforts to expand beyond its traditional base of around 2,000 large global customers.

IBM is increasingly targeting the next 3,000–7,000 potential enterprise customers, including in India, which could substantially expand its addressable market.

He also said growing concerns about cybersecurity were making trust and reliability increasingly important factors in enterprise technology purchasing decisions.

Quantum Computing

IBM is in talks with at least two more state governments to set up quantum computing partnerships in India, similar to its upcoming quantum computer installation in Amaravati, as it looks to expand its presence in the country's emerging quantum computing ecosystem.

"We have at least two other, if not more, similar tie-ups in the works," IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said during a media roundtable in New Delhi on Monday. What is unique about the Amaravati project is that it is a public-private initiative, with players like TCS, L&T and the state government working together, he added.

Krishna said IBM's quantum computer in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to be installed early next year. Components of the system are scheduled to arrive in India this month, as assembling the quantum computer will take some time.

Jensen Huang exit impact on AI tech roadmap

The exit of Nvidia’s co-founder and chief executive Jensen Huang from the company may not have an immediate impact on the AI investment and tech cycle, said Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM.

He believed that Huang’s exit may not impact the firm in the short term, but the next CEO will have to focus more on the next five-year outlook of the company.

“First of all, let’s acknowledge the trends. They have a sold-out book of business for the next two years. So, the engineers know exactly what they’re building out for the next two years,” Krishna said.