Privacy-centred web browser Ulaa to remain free for end-users, without ads

In this section

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Centre to examine WhatsApp's privacy breach over background mic use

500 mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023, attacks grew 29% globally

India saw 25.1 million wearable unit shipments in Q1 2023, boAt leads

ASEAN leaders to agree to cooperate in fighting cybercrime, scams

Google I/O 2023 LIVE: Pixel devices to AI, what to expect and how to watch

Saas-based accounting platform Zoho Books has eyes on world markets

Meta introduces new privacy features for protecting its young users

New Age Company of the Year: Zoho, a different kind of Indian start-up

Zoho expands regional outreach, will open hub offices in Tamil Nadu, UP

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu rejects wife Pramila's allegations of abandoning her

Zoho Corporation, India’s multinational firm that builds online business, network, and IT infrastructure management applications recently launched Ulaa, a privacy-centered web browser that offers an ad-blocker, along with five different browser modes. Praval Singh, Vice President, Zoho Corp. in an interview with Sourabh Lele explains the philosophy and functionality of the new browser. Edited excerpts below:

We built Ulaa to provide users with a fast and secure browser that gives them control over thei

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com