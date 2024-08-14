Private sector drives India's AI ambition with govt support, policies

India’s ambition to make a mark on the global AI map is significantly driven by private players, including big techs and startups. This is also applicable for government-led programmes, including policy formation.

Firms like Hiranandani group-backed Yotta Infrastructure are creating GPU-based compute capacity for different government departments, entities like Wadhwani Foundation are continuously advising the IT Ministry on artificial intelligence (AI) policies and its global AI approach.

In a recent interaction with Business Standard, Nakul Jain, director of products and Programs, Wadhwani AI, said the firm was providing basic training and awareness to government officials around AI