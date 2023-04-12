Prompt engineering skills: A possible cure on new automation anxiety

As a result of this rapidly increasing popularity, several online training and education platforms have started offering courses related to new techniques in this area. Vinay Pradhan, Country Manager,

Prompt engineering essentially deals with improving the entire interaction between humans and AI. A prompt is a set of instructions given to a machine learning algorithm on which the AI models are designed and generate a specific output. Prompt engineering skills execute systematic designing and refining of prompts to achieve accurate outputs from huge data structures of large language models (LLMs).