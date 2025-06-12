Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 06:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Recruiters shift hiring with focus on skill than degrees: LinkedIn

Recruiters shift hiring with focus on skill than degrees: LinkedIn

The LinkedIn survey noted that this shift of skills-first was being led by global capability centers (GCCs) (85 per cent) and IT firms (71 per cent)

The survey, which looked at return on investments on hiring, found that three of four (75 per cent) Indian recruiters are investing up to 70 per cent of their hiring budgets in recruitment tech and AI tools.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:05 AM IST

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way Indian recruiters are now scouting for talent, with the focus shifting to ‘skills’ rather than ‘degrees’.
 
According to a recent survey by professional networking platform LinkedIn, 78 per cent of recruiters are now prioritising skills over formal qualifications.
 
It noted that this shift of skills-first was being led by global capability centres (GCCs) (85 per cent) and IT firms (71 per cent).
 
“In this report ‘skills first’ agenda is moving from theory to execution. This survey shows that 78 per cent of recruiters actually use a skill-first approach,” said Ruchee Anand, head of
