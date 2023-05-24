close

Rectified PLI scheme attractive for global IT hardware makers: Experts

Union Cabinet last week approved the modified PLI Scheme for IT Hardware with more than doubling budgetary outlay to Rs 17,000 cr compared to the previous provision of Rs 7,325 cr

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9
Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
The government’s move to revise the IT hardware production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme with more flexible options for manufacturers is likely to increase collaborations and investments in the production of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers, and edge computing devices, say experts.
The Union Cabinet last week approved the modified PLI Scheme for IT Hardware with more than doubling budgetary outlay to Rs 17,000 crore compared to the previous provision of Rs 7,325 crore. 
Above all, the average incentive for the domestic manufacturing of IT hardware products has been increased to around 5 per cent of incremental sales from an earlier 2 per cent. This can go up to 9 per cent for localised production of components of the products. The tenure of the scheme is also extended to six years from four years announced in 2021. 
PLI scheme IT sector hardware Union Cabinet Laptops

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

Business Standard
