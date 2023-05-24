Rectified PLI scheme attractive for global IT hardware makers: Experts

Above all, the average incentive for the domestic manufacturing of IT hardware products has been increased to around 5 per cent of incremental sales from an earlier 2 per cent. This can go up to 9 per cent for localised production of components of the products. The tenure of the scheme is also extended to six years from four years announced in 2021.

The Union Cabinet last week approved the modified PLI Scheme for IT Hardware with more than doubling budgetary outlay to Rs 17,000 crore compared to the previous provision of Rs 7,325 crore.