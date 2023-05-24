Rectified PLI scheme attractive for global IT hardware makers: Experts

The government’s move to revise the IT hardware production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme with more flexible options for manufacturers is likely to increase collaborations and investments in the production of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers, and edge computing devices, say experts.
The Union Cabinet last week approved the modified PLI Scheme for IT Hardware with more than doubling budgetary outlay to Rs 17,000 crore compared to the previous provision of Rs 7,325 crore.
Above all, the average incentive for the domestic manufacturing of IT hardware products has been increased to around 5 per cent of incremental sales from an earlier 2 per cent. This can go up to 9 per cent for localised production of components of the products. The tenure of the scheme is also extended to six years from four years announced in 2021.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or