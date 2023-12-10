Responsible by design cornerstone of AI-first strategy: Balakrishna D R

Information technology (IT) giant Infosys has adopted an artificial intelligence (AI)-first strategy that embeds the technology in all offerings of the company. BALAKRISHNA D R, executive vice-president and global head of AI, automation and ECS at Infosys, spoke with Ayushman Baruah about AI and its responsible use. Edited excerpts from an e-mail interview.



Where is Infosys in its AI-first journey?



We have already embedded state-of-the-art AI in all our service offerings and platforms, apart from creating specialised AI solutions. We have reimagined and augmented the entire spectrum of digital offerings using AI. In application development, we are using generative AI (GenAI) for code generation, test case generation, and documentation generation. In IT infrastructure maintenance, we are using AI-powered operations